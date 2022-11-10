Agua Caliente Park opening on Nov. 28

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation plans to open The Roy P. Drachman-Agua Caliente Regional Park on Nov. 28.
The park has been closed since Sept. 28 after a lighting strike set hundreds of palm trees on fire.
Vic Pereira, NRPR Director says "We are pleased that crews have been able to work so efficiently and quickly. To be able to open during the holiday season is beyond expectations."
The September fire also damaged two interpretive signs, four picnic tables, two trash cans, a bike rack, and several internal/external irrigation systems. Parks and Rec plan to rebuild and repair damaged infrastructure over the next calendar year.
A contract arborist evaluated nearly 225 palm trees, 40 mesquite trees and other shrubs. Roughly 40 palm trees had to be removed due to safety concerns. Parks and Rec plan to repurpose the palms for an erosion project at Bar V Ranch.
The total cost of the project is unknown as of right now. Anyone who would like to donate can visit the Friend of Agua Caliente page.