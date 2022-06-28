 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 315 PM MST.

* At 1208 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. This
warning includes the Contreras Fire Burn Scar. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will
likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate
precautions to protect life and property.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

WATCH: The trailer for 'Hocus Pocus 2' on Disney+ is here

  • Updated
  • 0
The trailer for 'Hocus Pocus 2' on Disney+ is here

A first look at the Disney+ original movie "Hocus Pocus 2" is here. Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's Hocus Pocus 2 are pictured here.

 Matt Kennedy/Disney+

A first look at the Disney+ original movie "Hocus Pocus 2" is here.

The movie, which reunites Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, is a live-action sequel to the Halloween classic. The trio again play the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters.

According to the official movie synopsis: "It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve."

"Hocus Pocus 2" also stars Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War"), Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Froyan Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf") and Tony Hale ("Veep").

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher and will debut on Disney+ on Sept. 30.

Watch the trailer here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you