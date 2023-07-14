 Skip to main content
Two major Hollywood unions on strike together for first time since 1960

WGA

TUCSON - (KVOA) SAG-AFTRA represents more than 160,000 people including actors, voice-over artists and broadcast television news reporters.

Hundreds of SAG-AFTRA union members were on the picket lines Friday outside several Los Angeles studios. It was day one of the the actors strike.

Actors joining their brothers and sisters of the Writers Guild of America, also on strike. The writers strike began May 2.

Longtime actor and voice over artist Mike Caprio is the Vice President of SAG-AFTRA for Southern Arizona.

"These strikes are aimed at protecting us, protecting the little guy," Caprio said.

SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are locked in a contentious battle over contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the collective-bargaining representative for the studios.

Actors and writers are striking for fairer wages, guarantees and clear language when it comes to the use of Artificial Intelligence and residuals in the age of streaming.

"Actors can no longer rely on royalty payments that are contingent on the amount of a show's reruns," Caprio said. "Streaming has also complicated job opportunities since many shows have shorter seasons over longer periods of time and many actors argue they have less work available to them."

The strikes could soon impact the Tucson film and television industry, a business hoping to make a comeback thanks to new statewide film incentives that took effect back in January. Those incentives are in place in an effort to lure production companies and projects back to the desert landscape.

"It's a little frustrating we have a number of incentives that we can be marketing to

Hollywood," Film Tucson Director Peter Catalanotte said. "We've had a number of calls from some big studios. But, until these strikes are over, they're not going to budge an inch."

If the strikes continue for weeks or months longer, they will have an impact on Tucson's economy.

"There's local restaurants, local hotels, local businesses, they all benefit when film productions come here and we're sad to see that they're going to be impacted by these strikes," Catalanotte said.

From the picket lines in Hollywood to the Sonoran Desert, for SAG-AFTRA and WGA members the message is clear.

"I want them to take and look at us as people, as co-workers and not as pawns. that's what I want," Caprio said.

