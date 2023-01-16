 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 647 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated light to moderate rain. Flooding is already
occurring in the warned area.
- Light to moderate showers is expected to continue into
Tuesday morning with up to an additional 1 inch of rain.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

'The Mandalorian' season 3 trailer has arrived

  • Updated
  • 0
Mandalorian

The Mandalorian and Grogu are back in action.

On Monday night, Disney+ debuted the Season 3 trailer for "The Mandalorian," dropping the highly anticipated first look during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the trailer for the new season, set to debut March 1, the bounty hunter has reunited with his tiny companion, who shows off evidence of its ever-growing power in the preview.

The series, starring Pedro Pascal, will welcome new and returning directors in the new installment, with a lineup that includes Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Watch the new trailer below:

The-CNN-Wire

