Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Prolonged rainfall continued to produce elevated flows in area
creeks and small streams, especially in Sabino Creek. Expect
elevated flows to cause flooding through this afternoon. Additional
rainfall tonight could cause more flooding problems.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by prolonged rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1114 AM MST, Flooding is ongoing in Sabino Creek in the
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Other washes and creeks were
likely experiencing elevated flows and possible flooding
concerns.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sabino Creek, Esperero Wash, Bird Canyon and Ventana Canyon
Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Selena Gomez responds to body shamers following Golden Globes appearance

Selena Gomez responds to body shamers following Golden Globes appearance

Selena Gomez , here on January 10, brushed off online body shamers following her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Selena Gomez brushed off online body shamers following her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday.

The singer, producer and actress took to Instagram with her date, her little sister Gracie Teefey, to talk about body positivity.

"I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," she said, asking Teefey, "I mean... right?"

"Yeah!" Teefey replied.

Supporters were quick to defend Gomez.

"She shouldn't have to explain why her body looks how it does," one commenter wrote.

"She's perfect and doesn't need to give explanations," wrote another.

Gomez was nominated for her role in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building."

In 2022, she had a similar response to people commenting on her appearance, telling fans, "Honestly I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway... 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit,' na-na-neh-nehhh... I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Byyye!"

The-CNN-Wire

