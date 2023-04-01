 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR COMBINATION OF STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW
HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR OLDER FUELS...

* FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND SOUTHEAST PORTIONS OF ZONE
150...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through early Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 151, 152, and southeast zone
150.

* TIMING...From late Monday morning through early Monday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Rescue dog-goat best friends find their forever home together

  • Updated
  • 0

Cinnamon, a goat, and Felix, a 1-year-old bulldog mix, are an unlikely duo, but best friends, nonetheless.

The four-legged friends enjoy spending time together -- eating, playing, and sleeping. And now, they can continue those things together at their new forever home.

The pair was brought to Wake County Animal Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on March 13 by the City of Raleigh Animal Control for temporary housing, according to the shelter.

On March 25, Friends of Wake County Animal Center, a non-profit organization that provides support to local animal shelters, shared the story of the unique companions on Facebook. The social media post was shared over three thousand times and garnered hundreds of comments from interested animal lovers.

But before publicly placing Cinnamon and Felix up for adoption, the animal shelter contacted a longtime rescue group and a foster family they had worked with before. Soon after, a local foster family with a small herd of goats and grassy pastures for dogs agreed to take Cinnamon and Felix in.

"I'm so excited they will be living their dream life in Johnston County with their new family," Shinica Thomas, the chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, said in a news release. "The Wake County Animal Center has a fantastic rescue network and they focused on the best solution for this pair after getting custody of them. This was the best outcome we could hope for!"

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

