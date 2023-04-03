'Pretty Baby' shines a spotlight on Brooke Shields' controversial years as a child star

 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES
FOR OLDER FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND 151...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151 and southeast portions of
zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet from eastern
Pinal and Pima counties eastward.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM MST this evening

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Watch, low temperatures
Wednesday morning between 29 and 34 degrees.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
create patchy blowing dust. Tree limbs could be blown down and
a few power outages may result. Freezing temperatures could
damage sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

'Pretty Baby' shines a spotlight on Brooke Shields' controversial years as a child star

  • 0

There are many examples of young girls being sexualized by media, but Brooke Shields became a poster child for the practice, literally and figuratively, while inviting questions about stage mothers. "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" pulls back the curtain on that period, in a two-part Hulu documentary that perhaps inevitably frontloads most of its juiciest and most disturbing material.

The title comes from the movie that capsulized Shields' upbringing, "Pretty Baby," a provocative 1978 film by director Louis Malle that cast Shields as the child of a New Orleans prostitute and, among other things, featured the brothel auctioning off her virginity.

Putting her in such sexualized scenes was controversial at the time, and the documentary's director, Lana Wilson, presents talk-show footage of Shields' mother and manager, Teri, defending those decisions, saying of her photogenic daughter, "I just knew she'd be a star."

The idea of stardom coming at a price is almost a cliché, but in Shields' case, the path to becoming "the most-photographed woman in the world," as she's later described, was accompanied by a childhood spent posing for extreme closeups of her face at modeling shoots and on movie sets. As longtime friend Laura Linney recalls, "She was a young girl in an all-adult world," serving as the principal breadwinner in her home and frequently having to be responsible for her alcoholic mother.

Shields' story can't and shouldn't be viewed in a vacuum, and there are echoes of child actors like Evan Rachel Woods and Soleil Moon Frye's experiences as presented in their recent documentary memoirs "Phoenix Rising" and "Kid 90," respectively.

Still, her level of exposure and the way interviewers treated her, was close to unparalleled, from shooting the coming-of-age tale "The Blue Lagoon" at 15 to her ubiquitous Calvin Klein ad campaign. The film also contextualizes that through the prism of the feminist movement, and a media culture that increasingly turned its eye turned toward girls as women pushed for greater agency and independence.

The second half isn't quite as strong, delving into Shields' friendship with Michael Jackson, dropping out of show business to attend college and her relationship with and marriage to tennis star Andre Agassi, which she characterizes as trading "one controlling personality for another" after living in her mother's orbit,

Still, part two does contain the project's most headline-grabbing revelation, detailing Shields' experience when she was raped by an anonymous Hollywood figure in a hotel room, an incident she shared at the time with security expert Gavin de Becker.

Shields also talks at length about motherhood and her struggles with postpartum depression, while engaging in a particularly illuminating discussion with her daughters about the propriety of her early movies, which brings the story back, in essence, to where it began.

"Sometimes I'm amazed that I survived any of it," Shields muses near the outset.

"Pretty Baby" isn't always pretty in chronicling everything that Shields endured, but in terms of placing a spotlight on the media excesses that surrounded and defined her rise to fame, it is, with the benefit of hindsight, pretty amazing indeed.

"Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" premieres April 3 on Hulu.

