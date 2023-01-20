 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SATURDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in
the typically colder locations of the Warning area both
Saturday and Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM
MST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to
8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from
26 to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

Movie filmed in Southern Arizona now available to stream

  • Updated
  • 0
Gunfight

TUCSON (KVOA) — A movie that was filmed in Southern Arizona is now available to stream.

News 4 Tucson covered the shooting of the movie in summer 2021 when it was being filmed at Gammons Gulch, north of Benson.

The film is led by three-time Mr. Universe, turned filmmaker, Alexander Nevsky. 

Nevsky says the lead character is inspired by an actual Russian Soldier who rose through the ranks for the union army during the civil war. 

"John Basil Turchin was a hero of the civil war, but after the war, he disappeared. He was promoted to General by Lincoln himself. In our movie we tell the story of what might have happened to him after the war," he said. 

Nevsky and his crew have already shot a sequel to this film, which was also shot in Arizona.

"Gunfight at Rio Bravo" is now available in stores and most streaming platforms. 

