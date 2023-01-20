Movie filmed in Southern Arizona now available to stream

TUCSON (KVOA) — A movie that was filmed in Southern Arizona is now available to stream.
News 4 Tucson covered the shooting of the movie in summer 2021 when it was being filmed at Gammons Gulch, north of Benson.
The film is led by three-time Mr. Universe, turned filmmaker, Alexander Nevsky.
Nevsky says the lead character is inspired by an actual Russian Soldier who rose through the ranks for the union army during the civil war.
"John Basil Turchin was a hero of the civil war, but after the war, he disappeared. He was promoted to General by Lincoln himself. In our movie we tell the story of what might have happened to him after the war," he said.
Nevsky and his crew have already shot a sequel to this film, which was also shot in Arizona.
"Gunfight at Rio Bravo" is now available in stores and most streaming platforms.