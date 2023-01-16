 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM MST THIS MORNING...
...REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1130 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 648 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is expected to begin shortly
in Sabino Creek in Sabino Canyon. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches
of rain have fallen with additional rainfall expected this
morning.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sabino Creek, Ventana Canyon Wash, Bird Canyon and Esperero
Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and Seven
Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Gina Lollobrigida, legend of Italian cinema, dead at 95

Gina Lollobrigida, here in a publicity portrait for the 1954 film "Woman Of Rome," has died at the age of 95.

 Distributors Corporation of America/Getty Images

Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has died at the age of 95, news agency ANSA reported, citing members of her family.

Her grandnephew, Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, tweeted news of her death, calling her "one of the brightest stars of Italian cinematography and culture."

RAI state media also reported her death.

Together with Sophia Loren, Lollobrigida came to symbolize the earthy sexuality of Italian actresses in the 1950s and 1960s.

After training as a painter and sculptor, Lollobrigida became a successful beauty queen and model, before making her first film appearance in 1946, with a small role in the swashbuckling adventure "The Black Eagle."

By the early 1950s, she was a huge star in Europe. She made her English-language film debut in 1953, in John Huston's "Beat the Devil," alongside Humphrey Bogart and Jennifer Jones.

She was Esmerelda to Anthony Quinn's Quasimodo in the 1956 adaptation of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," and the Queen of Sheba to Yul Brynner's King Solomon in King Vidor's 1959 Technicolor epic "Solomon and Sheba."

When film roles began to dwindle in the 1970s, Lollobrigida made a new career for herself as a photojournalist. She occasionally appeared in film and on TV, most famously in a recurring role in US prime-time soap "Falcon Crest" in 1984.

Last year, she ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the Italian Senate, telling newspaper Corriere della Sera before the country's elections: "I was just tired of hearing politicians arguing with each other without ever getting to the point."

