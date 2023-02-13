 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 2 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to near 50 mph
expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities
likely.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 2 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cross winds with reduced visibilities in blowing dust making
travel difficult at times, especially along Interstate 10.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Federal Reserve vice chair to become top Biden economist

Federal Reserve vice chair to become top Biden economist

President Joe Biden will name Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard, pictured here in Washington, DC, in January of 2022, as his top economic adviser, according to two sources familiar with the matter, with an announcement expected as soon as Tuesday.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will name Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard as his top economic adviser, according to two sources familiar with the matter, with an announcement expected as soon as Tuesday.

The White House had been considering a number of senior officials in the federal government to replace top economist Brian Deese, including Brainard and deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, a person familiar with the matter told CNN last month.

Brainard, a former Treasury official in the Obama administration and a Fed governor since 2014, was seen as a leading contender, two people familiar with the matter previously told CNN.

Bloomberg first reported on Brainard's pending selection.

The White House declined to comment to CNN on the matter.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Matt Egan contributed to this report.

