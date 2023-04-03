 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES
FOR OLDER FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND 151...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151 and southeast portions of
zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet from eastern
Pinal and Pima counties eastward.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM MST this evening

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Dwayne Johnson announces live-action 'Moana' is in the works

Dwayne Johnson's animated character Maui from 'Moana' will soon be getting new life.

 IMDB

Dwayne Johnson, with the help of his two daughters, revealed on Monday that a live-action reimagining of Disney's "Moana" is in the works.

"Deeply humbled to announce we're bringing the beautiful story of MOANA to the live action big screen," Johnson said in a post on his verified Instagram account, filmed on the beach in Oahu, Hawaii.

He added that "this story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace, mana and warrior strength."

Johnson, who will reprise his role as Maui from the Polynesian-set 2016 animated classic, spoke about how personal this project is with respect to his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia.

"In a way, when I bring Maui to life, I'm doing it in the spirit of my grandfather," he said in the clip.

Johnson said that while he's very excited to bring a live-action "Moana" to the big screen, they're still very "early in the process" and there's a lot more work to be done.

The end of the clip saw the "San Andreas" star interacting with his two young daughters as they were playing in the sand.

The animated "Moana" hit theaters in 2016 and was a box office smash, grossing over $600 million worldwide.

Auli'i Cravalho starred in the film as Moana, along with Rachel House, Nicole Scherzinger and Temuera Morrison. Johnson did not indicate this week if any of the other original cast members will be returning for the live-action version.

Disney has successfully reimagined several of the studio's animated classics as live-action movies, beginning with "Beauty and the Beast" in 2017 followed by "Aladdin" and "The Lion King" in 2019, among others. This year, the company will unveil its live-action "The Little Mermaid," starring Halle Bailey, set to premiere in theaters next month.

