Drake Bell, star of 'Drake & Josh,' is no longer 'considered missing and endangered'

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 18 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 45 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area through
this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Drake Bell, star of 'Drake & Josh,' is no longer 'considered missing and endangered'

  • 0
Drake Bell, star of 'Drake & Josh,' is no longer 'considered missing and endangered'

Drake Bell, here in 2019, is "considered missing and endangered," according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

 Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The Daytona Beach Police Department has updated a post seeking information to help them locate actor Drake Bell with news that the actor has been located and is "safe."

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the updated post reads.

An earlier post on the department's verified Facebook account Thursday had read, "Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986."

"He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023," according to the post. "He is considered missing and endangered."

The stars legal name is Jared Drake Bell.

CNN has reached out to representatives for the police department and Bell for additional information.

The 36-year-old actor's social media accounts have not been updated since April 3, when his verified Twitter account had a post of his interview with YouTuber Roberto Mtz.

On Instagram, his most recent posts include video of his infant son, shared by Drake's wife, Janet Von Schmeling, dated March 6.

Bell starred on Nickelodeon's "The Amanda Show" and "Drake & Josh" in the early 2000s.

In 2021, he pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit texts to a 15-year-old girl and was sentenced to probation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you