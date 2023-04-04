 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

'Barbie' trailer brings fun, fun, fun

  • 0

So many Barbies, such little time.

A teaser trailer for "Barbie" dropped Tuesday, featuring not only Margot Robbie as Barbie, but also Dua Lipa and Issa Rae as other Barbies.

The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, has a star-studded cast, including Ryan Gosling as Ken - at least one of the Kens.

In the trailer, we get the full-on Barbie world from the dream house to a convertible car.

Not to mention the Barbie and Ken love story.

"I thought I might stay over tonight," Gosling's Ken says to Robbie's Barbie.

"Why?" she responds.

"Cause we're girlfriend and boyfriend," Ken replies.

"To do what?" Barbie asks to which Ken says, "I'm actually not sure."

The film is being released by Warner Bros. which is owned by CNN's parent company.

"Barbie" is set to open in theaters on July 21

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you