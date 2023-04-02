 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR
OLDER FUELS...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. This
replaces the Fire Weather Watch.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152 and southeast
portions of zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet
from eastern Pinal and Pima counties eastward to the New Mexico
line.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM MST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Higher gusts in the mountains.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility for motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

What do Christians celebrate on Palm Sunday?

  • Updated
  • 0
What do Christians celebrate on Palm Sunday?

Palm Sunday during the pandemic will be different than this 2017 procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City.

 GALI TIBBON/AFP/Getty Images

On Palm Sunday, Christians throughout the world celebrate the day Jesus triumphantly entered Jerusalem days before his crucifixion.

Crowds left palm fronds and clothing in his path as a sign of praise and respect.

Every year, millions of Christians observe Palm Sunday by attending church service and carrying palms of their own.

Here's what you need to know about the Sunday that launches the holiest days for the world's Christians:

When is it celebrated?

Palm Sunday is the last Sunday of Lent and first day of Holy Week in Christian churches. It falls on the Sunday before Easter and is always a movable feast.

Who celebrates Palm Sunday?

It is celebrated in all major Christian churches, including Roman Catholic and Protestant. In Orthodox churches, which follow the Julian calender, Palm Sunday is celebrated later.

Why does Palm Sunday matter to Christians?

The day marks Jesus' monumental arrival in Jerusalem, the start of the march to his death on a wooden cross. It's also known as Passion Sunday in honor of his suffering and death before his resurrection.

How is it observed?

Palm Sunday is often celebrated with processions and distribution of blessed palm leaves.

In some churches, the palms are saved and burned into ashes to be used on Ash Wednesday of the next year. Some Christians fold the palm fronds into crosses and keep them in their homes.

