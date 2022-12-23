The Salvation Army Tucson prepare to feed 1,000 on Christmas Day in Downtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) —The Salvation Army will feed around 1,000 people on Christmas Day in Downtown Tucson.
They will be hosting this event at the Tucson Convention Center and there parking near Lot B.
It will be happening on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Doors will open at 10 a.m. for worship service and dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is open to everyone, no registration is required.
Contact Captain Christopher Kim, City Coordinator of The Salvation Army at 408-964-0025 or christopher.kim@usw.salvationarmy.org for any questions.