Pelosi banned from receiving communion in San Francisco archdiocese over her position on abortion

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154... * AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150 and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154. * TIMING...Through this evening. * WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17 percent mountains. * IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. &&