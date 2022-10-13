Community gathers to remember UA professor killed in campus shooting

TUCSON - (KVOA) Mourners gathered at St. Cyril of Alexandria Parish Thursday night to honor and remember Dr. Thomas Meixner, the professor who was shot and killed last Wednesday on the University of Arizona campus.
Meixner was a beloved professor who spent more than 15 years in the Hydrology department. He was a mentor to both students and colleagues, and a devoted family man.
Friends tell News 4 Tucson he was a wonderful, supportive husband and father. Meixner leaves behind a wife and two sons.
Meixner was a devout Catholic. St. Cyril of Alexandria Parish held a visitation, viewing, rosary and remembrane from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m on Thursday.
A funeral mass is scheduled at St. Cyril's for Friday at 10 a.m.