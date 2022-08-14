18 children among dozens killed in Egypt church fire

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 530 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 327 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall across portions of western Pima county, mainly to the east of Highway 85 between Ajo and Why. Rainfall runoff will likely result in running water in Sikort Chuapo Wash north of Highway 86. Roadway dips and low-lying areas along Route 5 will also like experience significant ponding of water. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Charco 27 and Gunsight. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&