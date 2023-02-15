 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the teens to mid 20s. A few
of the typically cold locations may even see lows in the single
digits.

* WHERE...Central/eastern Pima, Santa Cruz, southeast Pinal,
Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

* WHEN...11 PM this evening through 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Pima County Health Department and AZ Poison Center release guidance on exposure to nitric acid

  Updated
  • 0
Hazmat triangle flow

(TUCSON)KVOA - The Pima County Health Department and Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center has released a guidance flow chart for anyone who believes that they have been exposed to toxic fumes associated with Feb. 14th’s hazardous materials spill on I-10. 

Local emergency response agencies are working to clean up the spill and rectify the accident scene. 

The spill was of nitric acid which turned to nitrogen dioxide. Nitrogen dioxide is a slightly irritant gas that with prolonged exposure in confined space near the source of the nitrogen dioxide, can cause delayed lung complications for up to 24 hours after exposure. 

The Pima County Health Department and AZ Poison Center are recommending that individuals who may have been in contact with the gas for more than 15 minutes to assess themselves for exposure risk. People who drove through or past the accident and chemical fume should not have met the 15 minutes. 

If an individual was in 1 mile of the incident, has had 15 minutes or more of exposure, and developed respiratory difficulties including wheezing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, or exacerbations of COPD or asthma. They should seek a medical evaluation. This is possible for individuals who lived within a mile of the exposure whom have sheltered in place but were still using an AC or heater. 

If exposed, people may have delayed onset symptoms of up to 12-24 hours later then the exposure. Any respiratory difficulties or symptoms (wheezing, shortness of breath) should be evaluated by either your doctor, an urgent care center, or emergency room. 

For more information about how to determine if you have symptoms related to this incident, go to www.pima.gov/acidspill.

For more up to date information about the accident and its overall status, you can go to the Arizona Department of Public Safety's information page at https://www.azdps.gov/new/ims/92.

