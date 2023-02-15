Pima County Health Department and AZ Poison Center release guidance on exposure to nitric acid

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the teens to mid 20s. A few of the typically cold locations may even see lows in the single digits. * WHERE...Central/eastern Pima, Santa Cruz, southeast Pinal, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties. * WHEN...11 PM this evening through 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&