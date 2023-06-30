 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO
8 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
between 107 and 112 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning
hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

  • 0
Mother's Alzheimer's diagnosis inspires man to create THC infused lemonade

An Alzheimer's diagnosis has inspired a Massachusetts man to develop a THC alternative. The Best Dirty Lemonade is now selling in dispensaries statewide and it all started with a son hoping to help the person he loves most.

    https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/thc-best-dirty-lemonade-alzheimers-diagnosis-marijuana/ (WBZ) -- An Alzheimer's diagnosis has inspired a Massachusetts man to develop a THC alternative. The Best Dirty Lemonade is now selling in dispensaries statewide and it all started with a son hoping to help the person he loves most.

In 2013 Jacquelin Rickerby-Anderson, known to her family as Lady J, was given a heartbreaking diagnosis.

"She was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's at 53," said her son Omari Anderson, saddened but not surprised having noticed a change in his mom's behavior.

"I would come over and my mother wouldn't recognize me. I had to actually stop calling her mom. She stopped eating, she wasn't sleeping throughout the night," said Anderson.

Desperate to alleviate the Alzheimer's symptoms, Omari developed a calming concoction for his mom, who was known for her sweet tooth.

"I remember growing up playing basketball outside my mother would always come outside with a pitcher of fresh juices," said Anderson.

As a cannabis user himself, Omari knew THC could help, but Lady J wasn't going to ingest it in the traditional way. That's how The Best Dirty Lemonade was invented, a low dose THC infused drink.

Omari does have help bottling and selling it from NETA, a Massachusetts marijuana business.

"Being a part of the legal cannabis industry is everything," said Anderson.

He feels a sense of responsibility as he watches his lemonade brand grow soon to be sold in 11 stores statewide.

"That's an immense responsibility we feel we have. Mass incarcerations are still happening, people getting arrested having their lives change," said Anderson.

According to a 2020 ACLU report, between 2010 and 2018, there were 6.1 million marijuana related arrests. The report showed marijuana use is roughly equal among African Americans and white people, yet African Americans are 3.73 times more likely to be arrested for possession.

"It was Black and brown people that kept the cannabis industry alive," said Anderson.

And now he's using his brand to keep his mother's name alive too.

"I always say this lemonade was born out of a tragedy... I lost my mother in a physical sense, but I feel like now she's with me, she's on this journey," Anderson said.

