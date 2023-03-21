Health officials consider another round of bivalent boosters for the most vulnerable Americans

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South or southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Lower elevations of Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise counties. * WHEN...In effect through 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Strong cross winds could affect high profile vehicles. Winds may produce areas of blowing dust, especially along Highway 86 west of Tucson. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&