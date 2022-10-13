Teresa's Mosaic Cafe owners speak out after fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - A fire at one of Tucson's most popular restaurants caused a lot of damage and has shut the business down on the westside.
Tucson Fire said the blaze started in Teresa's Mosaic Cafe's attic near Grant and Silverbell roads late Tuesday night.
Fortunately there were no injuries, but the fire has delivered a big blow to the family that has operated the eatery for decades.
A sign outside the restaurant reads, "Temporarily closed ". The Matias family stressed "temporarily."
Chef David Matias said, "Things can happen, hardships happen but the roots are strong and we at Teresa's Mosaic Cafe will reopen."
Matias grew up in the restaurant named after his mother. He's now the chef of at the restaurant.
"We came from Mexico to try and find a better life and never did we think we were going to find such an awesome community such as Tucson." said Matais
His mother, Teresa Matias, started the restaurant 40 years ago. They've been at this location 25 of those years.
Teresa told News 4 "in one minute life changed everything changed."
The Matias family is thankful to the community and their employees. Another reason they want to reopen as soon as possible.
David added, "to all the employees all I can saying is thank you, they were here with us the night of the fire, they were supporting us telling us they are with us."
No word yet on when it will reopen but Teresa is already inviting everyone to the restaurant when it does. "I give thanks to Tucson, with all my heart thank you Tucson."
There is no official word on the cause of the fire.