National McDonald's Day survey

TUCSON (KVOA) — Happy National McDonald's Day!
A survey was conducted to find out which states are the biggest fans of the golden arches.
BetArizona.com combed through all things McDonald's to determine the most popular orders in each state and the states where people were searching for McDonald's menu the most.
The survey found that in Arizona, 1,059 searches for every 1,000 residents in 2023. The number one order was the Big Mac. The number two is the McGriddle, and the number three being the nuggets.
The survey covered all fifty states and found that the number one fan of McDonald's was the state of Nevada!