It's back! Jonathan's Cork is hosting its fun chili cook off on Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Jonathan's Cork will be hosting a fundraising event for "Send a Kid To Camp" on Saturday from Noon to 2:00 p.m. Tickets will be $10.
Featured restaurants include: Jonathan's Cork, The Barnyard, Casino Del Sol, Eclectic Cafe, Rocco's Little Chicago, Noble Hops, Mama's Hawaiian Bar-B-Cue, Saddlehorn Saloon, Wild Garlic Grill, and Brushfire BBQ Co.
The event will be at Jonathan's Cork on 6320 E. Tanque Verde Rd., Tucson, AZ., and their phone number is 520-296-1631.
To learn more, visit their Facebook page here.