Don Luria, Tucson community supporter, died at 87

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson community supporter passed away at 87 due to a short illness surrounded by family in his Tucson home on Christmas Day.
Don Luria was born in March 15, 1935 in Philadelphia.
He moved to Tucson in 1981 and bought the Tasting Spoon cooking school where he met his future wife and famed local chef Donna Nordin. Together, they started Café Terra Cotta in 1986.
After that, he co-founded Tucson Originals, an alliance of independently owned local restaurants, purveyors and partners working together to raise awareness of the rich and vibrant culinary community in Tucson and Pima County.
Among the accomplishments that he were most proud of are the successors of former Terra Cotta staff members who went to open their own restaurants. Some of those restaurants include Feast, Kingfisher, Rocco’s Pizza, as well as F&B in Scottsdale.
He served as board president at the Tucson Museum of Art, Arizona Citizens for the arts, Advisory Board of UApresents, CIRA, the National Board of the Urban & Regional Systems Association, Tucson Culinary Foundation, Slow Food Tucson, Advisory Board of the Arizona State Museum, and more than 25 others.
When it came to education, he participated in leading seminars for the National League of Cities, US Conference of Mayors; lectured at the University of Connecticut, University of Denver, Christian University, the University of Iowa, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Lehigh University, Lafayette University, Boise State College, University of North Carolina and the University of Florida.
Luria earned a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts from Washington & Lee University and a Master of Science in Business Economics from Lehigh University.
He is survived his wife, Donna Nordin; children Debbie (Wednesday), Cindie, Michael and Andrew (Jeffery Luria); grandchildren Ryan, Casey, Hunter, Max, and great grandchildren Timothy and Hadley. Another granddaughter, Kelsey, predeceased him.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at Evergreen Cemetery.
Thank you to Michael Luria, who shared this information with News 4 Tucson.