Barstool Sports donates $1 million to Southern Arizona small businesses

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl is still more than two months away. At a kickoff luncheon Thursday in Tucson, Barstool Sports made a very generous announcement that will help some Southern Arizona small business owners.
"Barstool Sports has committed $1 million to help businesses that are still struggling with COVID, so $1 million coming from our title sponsor right here to Southern Arizona," Eric Rhodes, Arizona Bowl Vice President of Communications said.
In the coming weeks, small businesses will apply for a piece of the $1 million pie.
Restaurants and other businesses can apply for a $25,000 or $50,000 grant.
The businesses must prove they suffered financial hardship during the pandemic.
Gary Hickey is the Executive Chef of Flores Concepts.
"We were definitely affected by the pandemic," Hickey said. "Not only by closures but by violence, we had all of our windows vandalized while we were closed during the riots. To try to bounce back from that is not only financially but emotionally burdensome so I think this is going to help a lot."
Hickey is very grateful for the generous donation.
"It was a huge secret," he said. "The committee actually had dinner here last night and no one slipped up at all. You know it gives a glimmer of hope that people still care. Hopefully it will go to people in need."
The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl is set for Friday Dec. 30 at Arizona Stadium.