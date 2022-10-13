Webinar to discuss Nogales wastewater pipeline held tonight

TUCSON (KVOA) — A webinar will be held in this evening to discuss wastewater issues in Nogales along the U.S./Mexico border.
The Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum will host the meeting along with the U.S. section of International Water and Boundary Commission.
Among topics discussed, the planning of a "green" stormwater infrastructure and moving forward with more than $13-million project to rehab the wastewater pipeline known as the International Outfall Interceptor.
Over the years there have been several incidents involving sewage flooding in to the U.S. side of the border from the pipeline.
The meeting takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to join the meeting.