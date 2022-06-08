Upset property owners in Orange Beach still fighting Phoenix condos

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY
TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

    ORANGE BEACH, Alabama (WALA) -- It seems like no matter what, new Phoenix condos are coming to Orange Beach, but some people living there are still fighting the build.

Back in April, Orange Beach City Council voted to approve construction of two 25-story towers.

“We want to make some noise,” said Margaret Odom, nearby property owner.

Upset owners came out over a month ago to the initial city council vote, and they were back again Tuesday to fight—even harder.

“It is changing our way of life, and it’s changing what we’ve learned to love down here,” said Gil Allen, another property owner against the build.

The 25-story build is allowed under the current zoning ordinances of the property, but those against the build cited traffic concerns, safety issues, and legality behind the approval. However, the council still pushed forward, and these condos will no doubt tower above all the rest.

“I’m disappointed,” said Allen. “I think they were fair, but 25 stories next to a 4-story building surrounded by two and three- and four-story buildings, I don’t think is right.”

Though other locals disagree.

“It’s the tourism industry,” said Jeb Smith, pro-condo. “It’s the golden goose we have on the beach over there.”

Those opposed hope this isn’t the end of the road.

“We’re going to take our chance and stand up for what we believe,” said Odom.

