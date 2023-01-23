 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Tucson's public housing pre-application closes Monday night

House / Home

TUCSON (KVOA) - The pre-application period for the City of Tucson’s waitlist for public housing and Housing Choice Vouchers will close Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Those who applied after Jan. 3 will be placed in a lottery, which will occur each month for placement on the waitlist. 

Online and alternative format applications are available in various languages, and pre-application walkthroughs are available online. Public access computers are available in some city and county sites. 

For more information, visit https://www.tucsonaz.gov/newsnet

