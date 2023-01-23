Tucson's public housing pre-application closes Monday night

TUCSON (KVOA) - The pre-application period for the City of Tucson’s waitlist for public housing and Housing Choice Vouchers will close Monday at 11:59 p.m.
Those who applied after Jan. 3 will be placed in a lottery, which will occur each month for placement on the waitlist.
Online and alternative format applications are available in various languages, and pre-application walkthroughs are available online. Public access computers are available in some city and county sites.
For more information, visit https://www.tucsonaz.gov/newsnet.