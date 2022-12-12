The Salvation Army Hospitality House opens Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Salvation Army House is now open ahead of their Operation Deep Freeze program.
OPERATION DEEP FREEZE (ODF) IS ON AS OF 12/12/22. Overflow shelter beds are available for people seeking safe shelter from the weather until further notice. Go to The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave., for intake between 2-5 p.m. Dinner is served 5-6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/VTHeEdakkH— Dept. of Housing & Community Development (@TucsonHCD) December 12, 2022
Overflow shelter beds are available starting Dec. 12 at The Salvation Army Hospitality House until further notice.
Intake is between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with dinner being served from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.