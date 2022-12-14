The Salvation Army Hospitality House opens for Operation Deep Freeze

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Salvation Army Hospitality House is open during this frigid winter for Operation Deep Freeze.
When temperatures drop below 35 degrees or 40 degrees with rain, The Salvation Hospitality House is opening their doors to anyone who needs shelter during this cold winter weather.
The program has been named from Operation Deep Freeze to Warm Hearts and Souls bringing people experiencing homelessness off the streets and into a warm shelter for the night.
OPERATION DEEP FREEZE (ODF) IS ON AS OF 12/12/22. Overflow shelter beds are available for people seeking safe shelter from the weather until further notice. Go to The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave., for intake between 2-5 p.m. Dinner is served 5-6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/VTHeEdakkH— Dept. of Housing & Community Development (@TucsonHCD) December 12, 2022
They will be open between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for intake, and they will serve dinner between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and you are not required to bring an I.D.
They are also looking for volunteers to help out at The Salvation Army Hospitality House.
If you are interested, please apply here.