...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Pima and southeast Pinal counties including the
Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect tonight into Thursday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The Salvation Army Hospitality House opens for Operation Deep Freeze

Salvation Army

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Salvation Army Hospitality House is open during this frigid winter for Operation Deep Freeze.

When temperatures drop below 35 degrees or 40 degrees with rain, The Salvation Hospitality House is opening their doors to anyone who needs shelter during this cold winter weather.

The program has been named from Operation Deep Freeze to Warm Hearts and Souls bringing people experiencing homelessness off the streets and into a warm shelter for the night.

They will be open between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for intake, and they will serve dinner between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and you are not required to bring an I.D.

They are also looking for volunteers to help out at The Salvation Army Hospitality House. 

If you are interested, please apply here.

