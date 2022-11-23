Neighbors mourn the loss of father and son found dead in their vehicle

TUCSON (KVOA) - Wednesday night friends and family are mourning the death of 67-year-old John Euber and his 34-year-old son Jeff.
The father and son had been reported missing on November 18.
Pima County Sheriff's Homicide Detectives continued their investigation into the deaths of the father and son.
An autopsy is being scheduled for Monday.
In the meantime, neighbors of the Euber family were in disbelief. Jimmy Stewart was among them.
"John was a good guy, he moved here about seven years ago. He was a great neighbor." said Stewart.
Stewart and his wife are among many neighbors who are heartbroken by the loss. They talked about Euber's kindness to others.
"We have 20 families in this neighborhood and there's not one he hasn't helped in one way or another," said Stewart.
Stewart shared a personal story. "I had a clogged gutter one time and he came over. I don't get on ladders anymore, he took care of that, gets on my roof and cleaned my whole roof."
John was the president of the homeowners association, and he did more than just handle the association.
Stewart pointed to a patio wall and said, "On the other side of that wall in between our houses, he's growing succulents and other plants. Which he puts in community areas around here all the time. He is just a great guy."
A great guy with a great wife who were both having challenges with their 34-year-old mentally challenged son.
Jeff had the mental capacity of a kindergartner, but was a strong 6 foot tall man.
Details will be updated as News 4 Tucson receives them. Stay with us for more updates.