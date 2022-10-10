GoFundMe set up for Thomas Meixner’s Family

TUCSON (KVOA) — A GoFundMe has been set up for the University of Arizona professor who was shot and killed last Wednesday on campus.
Dr. Thomas Meixner was shot on Oct. 5 at the John W. Harshbarger Building near Second Street and Mountain Avenue, officials say.
Meixner was identified as a professor and Department Head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.
"Tom was the breadwinner for his family. We appreciate any support you can provide to Kathleen to help her with immediate costs related to the funeral and also to help provide them a foundation to move forward with living and educational expenses," wrote Amy Monreal on the fundraiser page.
As of Monday, the GoFundMe has raised over $91,000 out of their $150,000 goal.
If you would like to donate, visit Fundraiser for Kathleen Meixner by Amy Monreal : Help Lift Up Thomas Meixner’s Family (gofundme.com).