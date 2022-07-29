A 17-year-old swam out of her flooded home with her dog and waited for hours on a roof to be rescued

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 249 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwest Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes,
Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina
State Park, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 320 PM MST, The heaviest rainfall had ended in the warned area.
The Catalina Foothills area was hit the hardest with rainfall
amounts of 0.55 to 1.25 inches reported in automated gauges in the
area. Runoff from these earlier downpours will likely continue
through at least 515 PM MST.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and washes and
ponding of water on roadways.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Catalina Foothills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pima and
southwestern Pinal Counties through 415 PM MST...

At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Florence to Eloy to 18
miles northeast of Santa Rosa. Movement was northwest at 15 to 20
mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Cactus Forest,
Cockleburr, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 205 and 219.
Route 79 between mile markers 118 and 128.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 123.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

A 17-year-old swam out of her flooded home with her dog and waited for hours on a roof to be rescued

Chloe Adams is seen holding her dog, Sandy, sitting on a nearby storage building's roof.

 Courtesy Terry Adams Sr.

Early Thursday morning, 17-year-old Chloe Adams woke up to a nightmare. Rushing waters were coming out of the bathroom drains, bubbling up through the kitchen tiles and quickly surrounding her home.

Chloe, who lives with her grandfather in Whitesburg, Kentucky, was alone, with no one but her trusted companion, Sandy, the dog she's had since she was a toddler.

"There was water as far as I could see," she told CNN in a message. "I had a full-blown panic attack."

But she was determined to make it out safely, and take her dog with her.

At least 25 people were killed in Thursday's heavy rains and widespread floods across eastern Kentucky and hundreds of others lost everything they had, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.

Chloe's grandparents were at a home just a few feet away, separated from their granddaughter by the rushing waters. They yelled over to her, urging Chloe to stay inside until help arrived. But with little cell service and a 911 center which, likely overwhelmed, was unresponsive to her calls, Chloe said she realized she needed to get out to survive.

"My next thought was that we needed to swim out to my uncle's house," where the rest of her family was taking shelter, she said. "I put Sandy in the water momentarily to see if she could swim. But she couldn't, so I scooped her up and went back inside, wading through the waist deep water to try to locate something that she could float to put her on."

After experimenting with other pieces of furniture, Chloe placed her dog inside a plastic drawer from her closet to keep her dry -- and then placed the drawer on a sofa cushion to keep her afloat.

"I finally had a plan that I believed ... might work," she said. "I knew the dangers of trying to swim in deep and moving water, but I felt I had no choice."

She swam in the cold waters, pushing Sandy's cushion in front of her, until she reached the slim roof of a nearby storage building; the only part of the structure not yet submerged.

There, the two sat for more than five hours before Chloe's cousin rescued the teen and her dog with the help of a kayak. Nearby, Chloe's family, sheltering in the second floor of her uncle's home, watched over and talked to her as she waited for help.

When the teen returned to her grandmother's home, she broke down, "from the relief of knowing Sandy and I survived the flood," she said.

"My heart goes out to all the other people who lost and suffered so much more than I did in this horrific devastation," Chloe added.

In a Facebook post after the rescue, Terry Adams, the teen's father, called his daughter a "hero."

"We lost everything today," he wrote. "Everything except what matters most."

