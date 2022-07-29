A 17-year-old swam out of her flooded home with her dog and waited for hours on a roof to be rescued

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY... At 320 PM MST, The heaviest rainfall had ended in the warned area. The Catalina Foothills area was hit the hardest with rainfall amounts of 0.55 to 1.25 inches reported in automated gauges in the area. Runoff from these earlier downpours will likely continue through at least 515 PM MST. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and washes and ponding of water on roadways. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Catalina Foothills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE