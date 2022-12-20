52 years ago, the worst fire in Arizona history took place in Downtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — The worst fire in Arizona took place in the Pioneer Hotel in Downtown Tucson on Dec. 20, 1970.
Now, the Pioneer Hotel is the Pioneer Office Building and in front of it, a wreath that has 29 white roses on it, one rose for each person who died in the fire 52 years ago.
Frank Tamayo is a retired firefighter who was one of the 300 firefighters who battled the fire 52 years ago, he says he still gets emotional when he drives by the building.
Tamayo gets even more emotional when he thinks of the toddler whose life he saved as he brought her down the ladder.
Fast forward to five years ago, he had the opportunity to meet that young girl.
"I met that little girl, now a young lady, mother of four. I met her husband. Beautiful young woman," says Tamayo.
Paul D'hedouville's father died in the fire when he was 4-years-old. His mom and baby brother were supposed to be at the hotel on Dec. 20 to spend Christmas with his father, but did not make it.
"By the Grace of God, my baby brother had an ear infection which is what prevented us from being here that night, otherwise I may not be today," says d'Hedouville.
They bring the wreath to the Cathedral and have it blessed, then bring it to the Pioneer Building as a way to remember the horrific event that occurred 52 years ago.
"We want the victims to know that we are remembering them and that this terrible event in Tucson's history will not be forgotten," said d'Hedvouville.
Although the fire was a tragedy, there were some positive changes that came about. The fire exits that are placed behind the door of the hotel room came about because of the Pioneer Hotel fire.