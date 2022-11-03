 Skip to main content
22nd St. Bridge Revitalization Project public meetings

Tucson, Arizona skyline

TUCSON (KVOA) — The 22nd St. Bridge Revitalization Project will replace the existing weight-restricted bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad between Kino Parkway and Tucson Blvd. It will also increase travel lanes in each direction for improved east-west connectivity, says the City of Tucson. 

Before these changes are made, The City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility along with the Regional Transpiration Authority and the contractor OPS Constructors will meet with the public. They will discuss the travel impacts during construction and answering any questions the public may have. 

Virtual Meeting

Wednesday, November 16

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Link: https://bit.ly/22ndbridge

Call-in: +1 213-293-2303 – ID # 822 888 594

In-person Meeting

Thursday, November 17

Parks and Recreation – Mesquite Room

900 S Randolph Wy.

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

In-person Meeting

Tuesday, December 6

First Assembly of God

1749 E Broadway

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

In-person Meeting

Thursday, December 8

Quincie Douglas Center - Multi-Purpose Room

1575 E 36th St.

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

