22nd St. Bridge Revitalization Project public meetings

TUCSON (KVOA) — The 22nd St. Bridge Revitalization Project will replace the existing weight-restricted bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad between Kino Parkway and Tucson Blvd. It will also increase travel lanes in each direction for improved east-west connectivity, says the City of Tucson.
Before these changes are made, The City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility along with the Regional Transpiration Authority and the contractor OPS Constructors will meet with the public. They will discuss the travel impacts during construction and answering any questions the public may have.
Virtual Meeting
Wednesday, November 16
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Link: https://bit.ly/22ndbridge
Call-in: +1 213-293-2303 – ID # 822 888 594
In-person Meeting
Thursday, November 17
Parks and Recreation – Mesquite Room
900 S Randolph Wy.
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
In-person Meeting
Tuesday, December 6
First Assembly of God
1749 E Broadway
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
In-person Meeting
Thursday, December 8
Quincie Douglas Center - Multi-Purpose Room
1575 E 36th St.
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.