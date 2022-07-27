Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 259 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Arivaca Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died

Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom "Leave It to Beaver," died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow's son Christopher. He was 77.

"Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero," Christopher Dow said, according to a statement that Bilotta shared on Tony Dow's official Facebook page.

News of the actor's passing comes one day after a premature announcement of his death. Dow revealed in May he had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving hospice care this week, according to his son.

Dow was thrust into stardom at age 12, when he was cast on the soon-to-be-smash sitcom "Leave It to Beaver." In the role, Dow helped create the archetype of a suburban nuclear family and became a household name to millions of viewers. The show ran from 1957 to 1963.

In a January interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Dow recalled learning over a hamburger and malt that he was offered the part after auditioning on a whim.

"There went my life," he said.

Wally Cleaver, the straight-arrow teenage son, star athlete and Boy Scout, became inextricably tied to Dow, who said he struggled to stand on his own.

"It's sad to be famous at 12 years old or something, and then you grow up and become a real person, and nothing's happened for you," he told CBS.

Dow, who said he experienced undiagnosed depression from age 20 to age 40, spoke out for decades about his mental health challenges, long before it was common for celebrities to disclose that information publicly. In 1993, he was an honorary speaker at a convention for the National Depressive and Manic-Depressive Association.

"I realize there's a perceived irony about this," he told the Baltimore Sun of his depression in 1993. "You know, the fact that I was in a TV program that epitomized the supposed ideal world of the '50s, and here I'm suffering from depression. But I'm just one of millions."

Dow told CBS that once he accepted his diagnosis and began treatment, he found hope. He channeled that hope into art, too, sculpting ornate pieces at his home studio.

"I think people should take the leap of faith that they can feel better," he said.

Dow continued to work in Hollywood, taking parts in TV series and even reprising his role in "The New Leave It to Beaver" in the 1980s. He also directed episodes of series like "Harry and the Hendersons," "Coach" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

Jerry Mathers, who starred opposite Dow as Beaver on their hit sitcom, told fans earlier this month that he'd been in contact with Dow, whose managers said had been "in and out of the hospital with various complications and treatments."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.