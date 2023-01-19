Rihanna gets apology from Stephen A. Smith over Super Bowl remarks

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the typically colder locations of the Watch area both Saturday and Sunday mornings. * WHERE...Parts of the Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County. * WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Watch, from late Friday night through Saturday morning. For the second Hard Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from 26 to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder locations being outlying areas or near larger washes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&