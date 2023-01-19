Rihanna gets apology from Stephen A. Smith over Super Bowl remarks

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the
typically colder locations of the Watch area both Saturday and
Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of the Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Watch, from late Friday night
through Saturday morning. For the second Hard Freeze Watch,
from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from 26
to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the
typically colder locations of the Watch area both Saturday and
Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of the Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Watch, from late Friday night
through Saturday morning. For the second Hard Freeze Watch,
from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from 26
to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Rihanna gets apology from Stephen A. Smith over Super Bowl remarks

  • 0
Rihanna gets apology from Stephen A. Smith over Super Bowl remarks

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Rihanna over his Super Bowl remarks.

 Getty Images

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith learned the hard way that if you come for Rihanna, her fans are only going to give you "FourFiveSeconds" to apologize.

During an appearance Wednesday on Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show, Smith made a comment about the singer's upcoming performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"There's one thing she's not, she ain't Beyoncé," said Smith, who prefaced that comment with saying Rihanna was "spectacular" and congratulating her on becoming a new mom.

When the audience reacted negatively to his comment, Smith added, "The only reason I brought up Beyoncé is because Beyoncé recently performed at the Super Bowl."

That wasn't enough to sooth the Navy, as Rihanna's devout fans are known, and they went in hard on Smith on social media.

Smith then took to social media to offer a three-minute long video apology, and he tweeted, "Apologies to Rihanna for my words, gotta be more careful."

"I'm gonna own it. I know what y'all trying to do, but I'm gonna own it because I get paid to speak for a living, so I need to be more careful," he said in his video. "I want Rihanna to know, you're a superstar, you're sensational, you're spectacular, you're no joke and you are a worthy person to be doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show."

Smith said he's a Beyoncé fan and thought both her 2013 solo performance and her 2016 appearance with Bruno Mars and Coldplay were two of the best Super Bowl Halftime performances he had ever seen.

"What I'm saying is anybody has to measure up to that," Smith said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you