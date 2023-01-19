'Outlander' renewed for eighth and final season on Starz

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the
typically colder locations of the Watch area both Saturday and
Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of the Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Watch, from late Friday night
through Saturday morning. For the second Hard Freeze Watch,
from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from 26
to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the
typically colder locations of the Watch area both Saturday and
Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of the Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Watch, from late Friday night
through Saturday morning. For the second Hard Freeze Watch,
from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from 26
to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

'Outlander' renewed for eighth and final season on Starz

  • 0
'Outlander' renewed for eighth and final season on Starz

Caitriona Balfe (left) and Sam Heughan are seen here in 'Outlander.'

 Robert Wilson/Starz Entertainment

"Outlander" viewers, rejoice.

The fantasy TV drama will wrap up with its eighth and final season, Starz announced on Thursday.

The time-traveling saga won't end there, though. The network has also announced a prequel series, "Outlander: Blood of my Blood," is coming to the small screen.

The new 10-episode series will follow the lives and relationships of Sam Heughan's character's parents, according to a press release.

While Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie's (Heughan) chapter is coming to an end, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts confirmed the prequel series will feature "several names and faces that 'Outlander' fans know and recognize."

The seventh season of "Outlander" is currently filming in Scotland and premieres this summer. The final season will consist of 10 episodes.

"I know how it ends," Heughan told Jimmy Fallon in 2022 while promoting season 6. The actor teased how original "Outlander" author Diana Gabaldon revealed the ending to him years ago and that it is buried in his email.

The "Outlander" series is based on Gabaldon's bestselling book series and first premiered on Starz in 2014.

The period drama follows Balfe's Claire Randall as she navigates romantic relationships whilst traveling through time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you