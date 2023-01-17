Man told police he was ill the day toddler walked outside with a handgun

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 200 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1017 AM MST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain over the last few days with up to 3.5 inches of rain indicated over the the Catalina Mountains. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Flood waters are receding rapidly and should fall below warning levels by 2 pm this afternoon. Sabino Creek is currently at 3.4 feet at the dam and is expected to fall below 2.5 feet by 2 pm which is the level that significantly impacts the water crossings. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Esperero Wash, Ventana Canyon Wash, Sabino Creek and Bird Canyon. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&