Emmy Awards 2022: How to watch and more

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY... At 214 PM MST, An automated rain gage at Vahala Park, located 1 mile west of the intersection of Valencia and Highway 86 has recorded 1.77 inches in the past hour. Radar estimates that between 1.50 and 3.00 inches of rain has fallen in this area. Flash flooding of washes and other drainages in this area that eventually drain into the Brawley Wash is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Drexel Heights, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson Estates and Ryan AirField. This includes the following streams and drainages... West Branch Santa Cruz River, Santa Cruz River and Brawley Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE