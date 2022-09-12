Emmy Awards 2022: How to watch and more

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 120 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms along and near Interstate 19 between Sahuarita
and Amado, and near Ryan Field. This will result in urban and
small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sopori Wash, Box Canyon Wash, Santa Cruz River, Demetrie
Wash, Old Junction Wash and West Branch Santa Cruz River.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, Pascua
Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita, Summit, Tucson
International Airport, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Amado,
San Xavier Mission, Arivaca Junction and Ryan AirField.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 156 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the southern portions of the Rincon Mountains.
Radar estimated between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Rainfall runoff will rapidly fill the Martinez Wash with running
water. This wash drains into Mescal Arroyo  and eventually into
Cienega Creek. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Eastern Pima County

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Martinez Wash, Mescal Arroyo, Agua Verde Creek, Cienega Creek, Ash
Creek, Paige Creek and Turkey Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND NORTH CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES...

At 216 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley,
moving north at 5 mph. Another storm was developing near I-19 south
of Green Valley.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Arivaca Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 214 PM MST, An automated rain gage at Vahala Park, located 1 mile
west of the intersection of Valencia and Highway 86 has recorded
1.77 inches in the past hour. Radar estimates that between 1.50 and
3.00 inches of rain has fallen in this area. Flash flooding of
washes and other drainages in this area that eventually drain into
the Brawley Wash is likely ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Drexel Heights, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,
Valencia West, Tucson Estates and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
West Branch Santa Cruz River, Santa Cruz River and Brawley Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San
Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and
White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Emmy Awards 2022: How to watch and more

  • 0
Emmy Awards 2022: How to watch and more

The Emmy Awards will be presented on September 12.

 Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which celebrate the best television shows and performances of they year, will be presented Monday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of TV's big night.

The host

Kenan Thompson will take center stage as this year's host, live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. This is Thompson's first time hosting the Emmys but he has been nominated six times.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special," Thompson said in a statement when his hosting gig was announced. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

The nominees

"Succession" earned the most nominations of any show, earning a total of 25 nods, including one for outstanding drama, as well as outstanding lead actor nominations for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. "Ted Lasso" led the comedy category, earning 20 nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series. Star Jason Sudeikis is nominated for outstanding lead actor, while Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham are among the supporting actor nominees. "Hacks" and "Only Murders In the Building" earned 17 nominations each, rounding out the list of top five nominated programs. Click here for a complete list of the nominees.

How to watch

The Emmy Awards will air on NBC at 8 p.m. E.T but it will also stream on Hulu, YouTube TV and live on NBC's streaming service Peacock.

CNN's Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

