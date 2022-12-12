ABC News boss confirms 'GMA3' anchors are subject to internal probe after being pulled from air

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
degrees possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...Freeze Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...After a brief break in the showers, another batch of rain
and snow can be expected tonight. Total snow accumulations of
up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet, with higher
amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
degrees possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...Freeze Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

ABC News boss confirms 'GMA3' anchors are subject to internal probe after being pulled from air

  • 0
ABC News boss confirms 'GMA3' anchors are subject to internal probe after being pulled from air

"GMA3" co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review," ABC News President Kim Godwin disclosed to network employees in a memo Monday morning.

 Paula Lobo/ABC/Getty Images

"GMA3" co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review," ABC News President Kim Godwin disclosed to network employees in a memo Monday morning.

The memo is the first time Godwin has acknowledged to the company the existence of a formal internal probe targeting the hosts of the channel's morning show after photos surfaced of the pair engaged in an apparent romantic relationship. Godwin's note did not specify what the probe is looking at.

CNN reported last week that the network's legal department was conducting a review, news first broken by Semafor.

A person familiar with the matter told CNN that the probe focuses, in part, on whether the company's morality rules might have been violated. Hosts and correspondents at news networks are generally subject to morality clauses that forbid them from behaving in a way that may cause harm to the reputation of the company.

Godwin first said last Monday that Holmes and Robach had been taken off of the air following the public disclosure of their romantic relationship. At the time, she referred to the matter as an "internal and external distraction" and requested staffers not "gossip" about the matter while at work.

In her latest memo, Godwin again acknowledged the "continuing coverage" of the matter "can be distracting."

Godwin said a rotating cast of hosts will continue to fill in for Robach and Holmes on the program.

People familiar with the matter previously told CNN that when the Daily Mail first reached out to ABC News for comment about the relationship between Robach and Holmes, a surprised network spokesperson tried to determine whether the allegation was true. The spokesperson contacted Holmes, who poured cold water on the tabloid's reporting.

That resulted in the spokesperson trying to push back against the outlet's reporting. The Daily Mail wasn't deterred and published its explosive story. When ABC representatives later saw the images included in the Daily Mail's story, they were taken aback, the people familiar with the matter said.

ABC News declined to provide a comment on the matter.

Following reports of the relationship, Robach and Holmes continued to anchor the program. But the pair have been off the air since Dec. 5.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you