Tucson will have stations that allow residents to recycle their Christmas Trees

TUCSON (KVOA) – The City of Tucson’s TreeCycle program will have multiple locations throughout the Tucson area where residents can drop off their once living Christmas tree from now until Jan 16, 2023.
If you plan on dropping your tree off, The TreeCycle program asks that you remove all decorations from the tree including lights, ornaments, decorations, plastic tree bags, and tree stands before you drop your tree. The trees will be chipped and these items can cause damage to the people and equipment that handle them.
The program also asks you to not leave trees outside the collection time or area due to fire hazards. The City of Tucson says that they will not accept artificial trees or any other green waste at the TreeCycle sites. They will also not accept Christmas trees from curbs or alleys.
The following TreeCycle sites are open during daylight hours, seven days a week (unless noted):
- Oro Valley, 9451 N. Egleston Drive PLEASE NOTE: THIS LOCATION WAS RE-LOCATED
- Tank's Speedway Recycling & Landfill Facility, 7301 E Speedway (turn north on Prudence Rd., Open Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- Golf Links Sports Park, 2400 S. Craycroft Rd.
- Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. 6th Ave. (3rd Ave North of Irvington Rd.)
- Los Reales Sustainability Campus, 5300 E. Los Reales Rd. (Entrance is at intersection of Craycroft Rd. & Los Reales Rd., follow signs; Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Tank's Ina Land Reclamation Facility, 5300 W Ina Rd. (1/4 mile west of I-10, Open Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- Purple Heart Park, 9820 E. Rees Loop (near dog park).
- Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way, (Southeast corner of parking lot)
- Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1400 N. Silverbell Rd. (use East entrance, turn north from Speedway onto El Rio Dr.)
For information on the locations and times of the TreeCycle sites, visit their website here.