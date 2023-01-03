Man gets sentenced to prison for killing another man last May

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a murder that happened last May at southside motel.
The victim was shot three times in the back.
It was an emotional day for the Hernandez family.
Monday, they were together at the cemetery remembering Jesse's birthday. Tuesday, they were bat the Superior Courts building facing the man who killed their loved one and changed their lives forever.
Judge Howard Fell sentenced Damien Hall to 18 years in prison.
Fighting back tears, Rosemary Hernandez told News 4 Tucson, "Taking the life of my son.. My first born, it's not enough "
Damien Hall stood in front of JudgeFell and learned his fate.
Before that, he faced Jesse Hernandez's family and told them.
"To the victim's family and the loved ones, I want to apologize for taking the life of Jesse Hernandez. I am truly ashamed of my actions. I will not only have to answer for my actions in this courtroom but I will have to answer for my actions to God," said Hall.
For the Hernandez family the sentence was not enough.
Jovany the youngest brother said, I was kind of shocked, I was appalled. I expected more time for taking someone's life."
Jesse Angel, the victim's oldest son said, "God judges everyone and we will see how life goes for him."
George Hernandez is outraged. He says someone illegally cutting down a Saguaro receives more time.
"You will get a period of 25 years in prison. And that's a plant... That's a cactus. not a comparison with a life. A life you will never, ever have again."
As for the apology Hall gave to the family.
The mother said, "I forgive him because I know in God's justice and he knows what he will get next."
They say their hearts will be broken forever without their son, but their faith and their family will get them through.