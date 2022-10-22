 Skip to main content
FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scoreboard (October 22)

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) -- Here are all your Week 10 scores from games involving schools from across Southern Arizona: 

  • Buena 47, Mountain View 35
  • Canyon del Oro 49, Pueblo 14
  • Catalina Foothills 53, Sahuarita 7
  • Cholla 30, Rincon 19
  • Cienega 27, Ironwood Ridge 6
  • Desert View 42, Tucson 10
  • Florence 51, ALA-Ironwood 13
  • Marana 21, Sunnyside 6
  • Mica Mountain 53, Douglas 7
  • Morenci 70, San Carlos 0
  • Nogales 13, Flowing Wells 6
  • Pima 64, Miami 6
  • Pusch Ridge Christian 69, Palo Verde 0
  • Safford 42, Benson 14
  • Sahuaro 28, Amphitheater 14
  • Salpointe 31, Williams Field 14
  • Santa Cruz 62, Winterhaven San Pasqual (CA) 0
  • Tanque Verde 68, Tombstone 0
  • Thatcher 35, Sabino 7
  • Walden Grove 39, Rio Rico 7
  • Willcox 52, Catalina 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

  • Santa Rita vs. Bisbee, ccd.

And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:

  • ALA-West Foothills 48, Odyssey Institute 13
  • ALA-Gilbert 47, Arizona College Preparatory 7
  • ALA-Queen Creek 59, Campo Verde 14
  • Bradshaw Mountain 20, Prescott 14
  • Bullhead City Mohave 55, Parker 6
  • Casteel 49, Perry 0
  • Chandler 49, Mesa Mountain View 6
  • Chandler Prep 42, Arete-Mesa Prep 0
  • Chandler Valley Christian 42, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 8
  • Chinle 40, Tuba City 6
  • Desert Edge 48, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 9
  • Eagar Round Valley 50, Page 12
  • Eastmark 56, Coolidge 6
  • Flagstaff Coconino 46, Cottonwood Mingus 8
  • Fort Defiance Window Rock 55, Ganado 12
  • Gilbert 56, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 13
  • Glendale Independence 26, Yuma Kofa 10
  • Glendale O'Connor 37, Valley Vista 13
  • Glendale Prep 46, Glendale North Pointe 0
  • Goodyear Millenium 24, Verrado 7
  • Heritage Academy - Laveen 47, Camp Verde 35
  • Highland Prep 47, Mountainside 0
  • Higley 64, Gilbert Mesquite 0
  • Holbrook 60, Sanders Valley 0
  • Keams Canyon Hopi 38, Pinon 20
  • Kingman 30, Chino Valley 26
  • Lake Havasu 55, Phoenix Greenway 14
  • Laveen Chavez 50, North 0
  • Lee Williams 63, Flagstaff 19
  • Liberty 42, Glendale Mountain Ridge 0
  • Mesa Desert Ridge 38, Phoenix Browne 0
  • Mesa Red Mountain 24, Queen Creek 6
  • Northwest Christian 41, Peoria 6
  • Paradise Valley 55, La Joya Community 6
  • Payson 24, Fountain Hills 14
  • Peoria Centennial 55, Boulder Creek 0
  • Phoenix Arcadia 20, Chandler Seton 0
  • Phoenix Brophy 18, Phoenix Pinnacle 14
  • Phoenix Camelback 18, Maricopa 7
  • Phoenix Central 27, Betty Fairfax 20
  • Phoenix Goldwater 43, Glendale Ironwood 15
  • Phoenix Horizon 27, Casa Grande 13
  • Phoenix Moon Valley 35, Youngker 18
  • Phoenix Mountain Pointe 55, Mesa Dobson 10
  • Phoenix Shadow Mountain 33, Phoenix Bourgade 28
  • Phoenix St. Mary's 28, Gila Ridge 0
  • Phoenix Washington 50, Phoenix Alhambra 18
  • Poston Butte 40, Ben Franklin 13
  • San Tan Charter 63, Globe 0
  • Scottsdale Christian 66, Scottsdale Coronado 0
  • Scottsdale Desert Mountain 35, Mesa Skyline 0
  • Scottsdale Notre Dame 44, Phoenix Sunnyslope 23
  • Scottsdale Saguaro 27, Gilbert Highland 10
  • Show Low 68, Kayenta Monument Valley 6
  • Tempe Marcos de Niza 35, Combs 28
  • Tonopah Valley 69, St John Paul II 0
  • Trivium Prep 28, Kingman Academy of Learning 26
  • Veritas Prep 25, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 0
  • West Point 46, Glendale Copper Canyon 6
  • Willow Canyon 32, Agua Fria 0
  • Yuma Catholic 35, Glendale 20
Deion Conde (22) with QB coach

Sunnyside quarterback Deion Conde gets prepped before the Blue Devils game against Marana

CONFERENCE 1A 1ST ROUND

  • Bagdad 46, El Capitan 22
  • Joseph City 33, Cicero Preparatory Academy 24
  • Salome 72, Lincoln 0
  • San Manuel 50, Superior 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.

