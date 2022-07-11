 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 109 to
114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'The Kardashians' Season 2 gets Pete Davidson and a premiere date

  • 0
'The Kardashians' Season 2 gets Pete Davidson and a premiere date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, here at the Met Gala in May, will appear together in the new season of 'The Kardashians.'

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Yes, Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson will officially be on the second season of "The Kardashians."

"Life is good, I have a new boyfriend," Kim Kardashian says in a new trailer for Season 2 of the Hulu series. "I'm just having a really good time."

Davidson is at the end of the teaser, when Kim pops out of a hotel room to call him "babe" and ask him to take a quick shower with her. (He doesn't hesitate.)

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are also returning for the new season.

Upcoming episodes preview Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding planning with Travis Barker.

"Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie," reads a Hulu synopsis. "The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes."

Season 2 of "The Kardashians" will premiere Sept. 22.

