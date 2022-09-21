Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver seeking buyers for NBA and WNBA teams after hostile work environment investigation

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 316 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and Rita Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 540 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams and
highways.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

This includes the following highways...
Route 85 between mile markers 58 and 68.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 258 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Covered Wells, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ak
Chin, Mountain Village, Kupk, Kots Kug and Papago Farms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 401 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde and Saguaro National Park East.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly. This has the potential to produce signfciant
flash flooding as repeated showers and storms with intense
rainfall move across the same locations. Expect many washes to
experience flash flooding.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Pisinemo, Hickiwan, San Simon, Kohatk, Ventana, Vaya Chin, Santa
Cruz and San Simon West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of washes, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 431 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. showers and thunderstorms have moved
repeatedly across the same area over the past 3 hours.
Therefore the Flash Flood Warnings will gradually be replaced
with an area flood warning. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus
National Monument, Covered Wells, Anegam, Gu Oidak, San
Simon, North Komelik, Kohatk, Charco 27, Palo Verde Stand,
Ventana, Ak Chin, No:ligk, Vaya Chin, Cababi, Sil Nakya and
San Luis - Sells District.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver seeking buyers for NBA and WNBA teams after hostile work environment investigation

  • 0
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver seeking buyers for NBA and WNBA teams after hostile work environment investigation

Basketball team owner Robert Sarver announced on September 21 that he will sell the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Mercury.

 Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Embattled basketball team owner Robert Sarver, suspended after a recent independent investigation found he engaged in hostile, racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior, announced Wednesday he will sell the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Mercury.

The NBA last week suspended Sarver for a year and fined him $10 million as a result of the investigation.

"Words that I deeply regret now overshadow nearly two decades of building organizations that brought people together -- and strengthened the Phoenix area -- through the unifying power of professional men's and women's basketball," Sarver, the managing partner of both teams, said in a statement.

Sarver had hoped the suspension would "provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy," the statement went on.

"But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible -- that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past," he said. "For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he fully supported the decision.

"This is the right next step for the organization and community," the commissioner said.

A report detailing the investigation, commissioned by the NBA last fall after an ESPN report about Sarver's alleged behavior, found he had "on at least five occasions during his tenure with the Suns/Mercury organization, repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others."

Additionally, according to the report, Sarver "engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, made many sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees."

Sarver apologized after the report's release, though he noted he disagreed with "some of the particulars." But NBA players like LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Suns guard Chris Paul and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green criticized the league, saying they felt the sanctions fell far short of what should have been levied.

Sarver could no longer represent the NBA, Green said Tuesday on his podcast, adding the behavior outlined in the report went "against everything that the NBA stands for."

"The NBA stands for inclusion. The NBA stands for diversity. The NBA definitely stands against bigotry and racism ...This report that came out last week is the total opposite of everything that the NBA stands for," Green said on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show."

The Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi had also called on Sarver to resign, and the team's jersey sponsor, PayPal, threatened to not renew their deal with the team if Sarver remained as owner.

After Sarver's announcement was released Wednesday, James said in a tweet he was "so proud to be a part of a league committed to progress!"

National Basketball Players Association President CJ McCollum, who plays for New Orleans, said, "We thank Mr. Sarver for making a swift decision that was in the best interest of our sports community."

CNN has reached out to the Phoenix Suns and Mercury for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

