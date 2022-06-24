Mathurin, Terry, Koloko Make History on NBA Draft Night

TUCSON, Ariz. – On Thursday night, the storied Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team made history by having three players selected in the first 33 overall picks of the NBA Draft for the first time in program history.
The Indiana Pacers selected Bennedict Mathurin with the sixth overall pick while the Chicago Bulls picked Dalen Terry with the 18th overall pick and the Toronto Raptors took Christian Koloko with the third pick of the second round (33rd overall).
Mathurin and Terry become the fifth set of teammates from Arizona to be selected in the first round of the same draft.
- Bennedict Mathurin & Dalen Terry in 2022
- Josh Green & Zeke Nnaji in 2020
- Stanley Johnson & Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in 2015
- Mike Bibby & Michael Dickerson in 1998
- Sean Elliott & Anthony Cook in 1989
Thursday night marked the seventh time that Arizona has had at least three players taken in the NBA Draft, and the second time in the last three years (1971, 1977, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2020, 2022).
You can read more about this historic night for the program over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
