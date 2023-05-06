 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How sweep it is! UA Tennis advances

The Wildcats post back-to-back shutouts and are back in the NCAA Super Regionals

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats shutout both the Cowboys and Boise State to advance to their second Super Regional in the past three seasons.

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 14th seed Arizona is back in the Sweet 16.

The Wildcats looked real comfortable in their first weekend hosting an NCAA Regional as UA dispatched of Boise State 4-0 in the first round and shutout the Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 to advance to the program's second Super Regional.

Both trips have come in the last three seasons as Clancy Shields has turned the Wildcats into a forced to be reckoned with.

Arizona did not lose at home all season (14-0).

UA won the doubles point thanks to victories by Herman Hoeyeraal and Colton Smith (6-3) and Gustaf Strom and Eric Padgham (6-3).

#55 Smith, #40 Jonas Ziverts and Hoeyerall took the singles points for Arizona. Hoeyerall rallied to win his match after losing the first set.

The Wildcats (23-6) will find out their opponent on Sunday when #3 seed Ohio State hosts Louisville in the Columbus Regional.

A win for the Buckeyes sends UA on the road next weekend. If Louisville claims the upset, the Wildcats will host the Cardinals at Robson Tennis Center.

Arizona Men's Tennis moves on

The Wildcats are headed back to the Super Regionals for the second time in three years

DOUBLES

  1. #70 Jay Friend and Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) vs. #78 Tyler Zink and Chase Ferguson (OSU), match was unfinished 5-4
  2. Herman Hoeyeraal and Colton Smith (ARIZ) def. Isaac Becroft and Alex Garcia (OSU), 6-2
  3. Eric Padgham and Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) def. Alessio Basile and Carl Roothman (OSU), 6-3

SINGLES

  1. #55 Colton Smith (ARIZ) def. #104 Tyler Zink (OSU) 6-1 6-3
  2. #40 Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) def. #94 Isaac Becroft (OSU) 6-1 6-3
  3. #114 Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) vs. Alex Garcia (OSU), match was unfinished, 7-5 5-4 0-0
  4. Herman Hoeyeraal (ARIZ) def. Chase Ferguson (OSU) 5-7 6-1 6-4
  5. Jay Friend (ARIZ) vs. Alessio Basile (OSU), match was unfinished, 5-7 6-4 4-1
  6. Dominique Rolland (ARIZ) vs. Carl Roothman (OSU), match was unfinished, 5-7 6-2 3-2

Copyright 2023 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you