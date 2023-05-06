How sweep it is! UA Tennis advances

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 14th seed Arizona is back in the Sweet 16.
The Wildcats looked real comfortable in their first weekend hosting an NCAA Regional as UA dispatched of Boise State 4-0 in the first round and shutout the Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 to advance to the program's second Super Regional.
Both trips have come in the last three seasons as Clancy Shields has turned the Wildcats into a forced to be reckoned with.
Arizona did not lose at home all season (14-0).
UA won the doubles point thanks to victories by Herman Hoeyeraal and Colton Smith (6-3) and Gustaf Strom and Eric Padgham (6-3).
#55 Smith, #40 Jonas Ziverts and Hoeyerall took the singles points for Arizona. Hoeyerall rallied to win his match after losing the first set.
The Wildcats (23-6) will find out their opponent on Sunday when #3 seed Ohio State hosts Louisville in the Columbus Regional.
A win for the Buckeyes sends UA on the road next weekend. If Louisville claims the upset, the Wildcats will host the Cardinals at Robson Tennis Center.
DOUBLES
- #70 Jay Friend and Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) vs. #78 Tyler Zink and Chase Ferguson (OSU), match was unfinished 5-4
- Herman Hoeyeraal and Colton Smith (ARIZ) def. Isaac Becroft and Alex Garcia (OSU), 6-2
- Eric Padgham and Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) def. Alessio Basile and Carl Roothman (OSU), 6-3
SINGLES
- #55 Colton Smith (ARIZ) def. #104 Tyler Zink (OSU) 6-1 6-3
- #40 Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) def. #94 Isaac Becroft (OSU) 6-1 6-3
- #114 Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) vs. Alex Garcia (OSU), match was unfinished, 7-5 5-4 0-0
- Herman Hoeyeraal (ARIZ) def. Chase Ferguson (OSU) 5-7 6-1 6-4
- Jay Friend (ARIZ) vs. Alessio Basile (OSU), match was unfinished, 5-7 6-4 4-1
- Dominique Rolland (ARIZ) vs. Carl Roothman (OSU), match was unfinished, 5-7 6-2 3-2