GIRLS: Pueblo wins to set up Sahuaro showdown

TUCSON (KVOA) -- There will be a Pueblo-Sahuaro III for a spot in the Girls Conference 4A Final Four.
The 4th seed Warriors (21-7) sparked by a fabulous performance from freshman American Cazares cruised past Surprise Paradise Honors 63-29 Tuesday night at Lever Gym.
No. 5 seed Sahuaro punched their ticket to the state quarterfinals by beating beating visiting Peoria 47-44.
Pueblo will host the Cougars Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The Warriors swept the season series winning at home 60-56 on January 11 and on the road 51-46 on January 19.
Both teams bounced back to the Conference 4A tournament after opening round loses in the new Open Division playoffs. Sahuaro lost to Chandler Seton Catholic Prep 47-31 and Pueblo was defeated by Salpointe Catholic 66-46.
Tuesday night's win for the Warriors in fact snapped a three-game losing streak, two of those losses at the hands of the Lancers.
Here are your state tournament basketball and soccer scores from Tuesday night involving teams from Southern Arizona:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- (6A) Boulder Creek 42, Sunnyside 37
- (5A) Catalina Foothills 55, Horizon 46
- (5A) Sunrise Mountain 76, Ironwood Ridge 53
- (5A) Nogales 56, Cactus Shadow 47
- (4A) Pueblo 63, Paradise Honors 29
- (4A) Sahuaro 47, Peoria 44
- (4A) Flowing Wells 59, Lee Williams 26.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- (3A) Gilbert Christian 68, Sabino 57
GIRLS SOCCER
- (6A) Liberty 1, Tucson 0
- (5A) Cienega 1, Cactus Shadow 0
- (5A) Catalina Foothills 4, Centennial 2 (OT)
- (4A) Walden Grove 8, Mesquite 0
- (4A) Arcadia 1, Sahuarita 0
- (4A) Saguaro 2, Canyon del Oro 0
- (4A) Salpointe Catholic 1, ALA-Gilbert North 0
- (3A) Gilbert Christian 3, Safford 1
