GIRLS: Pueblo wins to set up Sahuaro showdown

The Warriors and Cougars will meet for a third time this season in the state quarterfinals

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGHLIGHTS: Pueblo and Flowing Wells both advance in the Conference 4A tournament

TUCSON (KVOA) -- There will be a Pueblo-Sahuaro III for a spot in the Girls Conference 4A Final Four.

The 4th seed Warriors (21-7) sparked by a fabulous performance from freshman American Cazares cruised past Surprise Paradise Honors 63-29 Tuesday night at Lever Gym.

No. 5 seed Sahuaro punched their ticket to the state quarterfinals by beating beating visiting Peoria 47-44.

Pueblo will host the Cougars Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The Warriors swept the season series winning at home 60-56 on January 11 and on the road 51-46 on January 19.

Both teams bounced back to the Conference 4A tournament after opening round loses in the new Open Division playoffs. Sahuaro lost to Chandler Seton Catholic Prep 47-31 and Pueblo was defeated by Salpointe Catholic 66-46.

Tuesday night's win for the Warriors in fact snapped a three-game losing streak, two of those losses at the hands of the Lancers.

America Cazares (23) had a big night in the 4A 1st round

America Cazarez watches as one of her teammates shoots a free throw during Pueblo's 63-29 victory over Paradise Honors

Here are your state tournament basketball and soccer scores from Tuesday night involving teams from Southern Arizona:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • (6A) Boulder Creek 42, Sunnyside 37
  • (5A) Catalina Foothills 55, Horizon 46
  • (5A) Sunrise Mountain 76, Ironwood Ridge 53
  • (5A) Nogales 56, Cactus Shadow 47
  • (4A) Pueblo 63, Paradise Honors 29
  • (4A) Sahuaro 47, Peoria 44
  • (4A) Flowing Wells 59, Lee Williams 26.

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • (3A) Gilbert Christian 68, Sabino 57

GIRLS SOCCER

  • (6A) Liberty 1, Tucson 0
  • (5A) Cienega 1, Cactus Shadow 0
  • (5A) Catalina Foothills 4, Centennial 2 (OT)
  • (4A) Walden Grove 8, Mesquite 0
  • (4A) Arcadia 1, Sahuarita 0
  • (4A) Saguaro 2, Canyon del Oro 0
  • (4A) Salpointe Catholic 1, ALA-Gilbert North 0
  • (3A) Gilbert Christian 3, Safford 1

